Makor Securities London Ltd Receive Regulatory (FCA) Approval to Operate an Organized Trading Facility ('OTF'), Providing Service Continuity to All Clients Across Products, Venues and Execution Protocols

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Makor Securities London Ltd ('Makor') today announces its expansion into Rates with the addition of Shyam Shah in London and Alfi Occhino in New York. These two senior hires, who will shortly be followed by more, mark the opening of the Rates division of Makor to enhance the existing FX and Macro product offering.

Shyam Shah joined Makor last month as Head of EM Rates. He is based in London and will be focusing on building out the Rates business. Shyam has extensive experience in EM Sales and Trading roles spanning 15 years, most recently at Nomura where he worked in EM Macro Sales for nearly 10yrs, covering a mix of hedge funds and asset managers. Prior to that, he held EM Local Market trading roles at Banca IMI and Merrill Lynch. Shyam has an Economics degree from Cambridge University and an MBA from INSEAD.

Alfi Occhino has been hired as Rates Business Manager and Head of Middle Office (FX and Rates) coming from Barclays with comprehensive industry experience in operations covering FX and Rates. At Barclays, Alfi worked in OTC and Futures clearing covering clients in rates and credit. Prior to Barclays, Alfi was at LCH for five years, actively involved in all aspects of interest rate swap clearing. Previous to LCH, Alfi managed operations at Lily Pond Capital, a global macro hedge fund. Alfi has his degree in Finance as well as his MBA from Saint Joseph's University.

Shyam and Alfi will work closely with the FX Desk based in London, reporting directly to Michael Benitah, Head of FX & FI at Makor/Oscar Gruss Group, and to Michael Halimi & Avi Bouhadana , Makor/Oscar Gruss Group founders.

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial Securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products including Cash Equities, Fixed Income securities, Derivatives and FX.

With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv and Singapore, and over 120 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only.

Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of the Thomson Reuters EXTEL risk-arb research surveys.

Makor acts only as an agent and is therefore not susceptible to the various conflicts in the industry. Makor takes no proprietary positions and as such acts wholly and exclusively for the benefit of the client. Makor's understanding of local markets and extensive client relationships built over 30 years industry experience, allows us to tap into local institutional portfolios in order to maximize liquidity for clients.

Besides the client relationships Makor has strong relationships with global custodians and prime brokers. These international custodians, which provide essential services across all asset classes, are the oil that keeps the trading engine running smoothly. Prime brokerage services including custody and trade settlement are as important to the clients as the execution itself and in some cases even more important. Settlement of trading activity needs to be timely and problem free.