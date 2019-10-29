EANS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Change in the Management Board

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel

29.10.2019

Bregenz -

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Wolford AG appointed Silvia Azzali (48), Global Sales & Merchandising Director of Wolford AG, to serve as a new Member of the Management Board. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Axel Dreher resigned from his Management Board position today on the most amicable terms with the Supervisory Board and will leave the company effective October 31, 2019.

Silvia Azzali was named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Accordingly, she will be responsible for the areas of Sales & Merchandising, Marketing and Design as of November 1, 2019. Andrew Thorndike (COO) will continue to have management responsibility for the other business areas of the company, as announced on September 20, 2019.

The Management Board will consist of two members until the vacant position of CEO is successfully filled.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolfordstrasse 1

A-6900 Bregenz

phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258

FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410

mail: investor @ wolford.com

WWW: http://company.wolford.com

ISIN: AT0000834007

indexes: ATX GP

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien, New York

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG

Maresa Hoffmann

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258

investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com