EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Notice of AGM

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (VSE:ELI, FRA:PF8, ASX:EUR, NEX:EUR) advises that its 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 9am (WST) on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 32 Harrogate Street, West Leederville, Western Australia, 6007.
The announcement can be found on the company website and in the following link:
https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/EUR/02165103.pdf
Please contact your custodian bank about the possibilities of exercising your voting rights.
