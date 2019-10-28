Alle
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Notice of AGM

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword/AGM/Annual General Meeting

West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (VSE:ELI, FRA:PF8, ASX:EUR, NEX:EUR) advises that its 2019 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 9am (WST) on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 32 Harrogate Street, West Leederville, Western Australia, 6007.

The announcement can be found on the company website and in the following link:
https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/EUR/02165103.pdf

Please contact your custodian bank about the possibilities of exercising your voting rights.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: European Lithium Limited
Harrogate Street 32
AU-WA6007 West Leederville
phone: +61 8 6181 9792
FAX:
mail: ir@europeanlithium.com
WWW: www.europeanlithium.com
ISIN: AU000000EUR7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Wien
language: English

