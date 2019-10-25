EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Results of Court Meeting and lapsing of the Scheme

25 October 2019 Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Results of Court Meeting and lapsing of the Scheme

The Independent Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Independent Committee") of Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company") announces that, at the Court Meeting held earlier today in connection with the recommended cash acquisition (the "Acquisition") by Nb (2019) B.V. ("Bidco"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazit-Globe Ltd ("Gazit"), for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Atrium that is not already owned directly or indirectly by Gazit or its subsidiaries, to be implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies Law (the "Scheme"), the requisite level of support for the Scheme (75% of the Scheme Shares voted) was not obtained from the shareholders.

Accordingly, the Scheme has lapsed in accordance with paragraph 2.1 of Part 3 of the scheme document dated 27 September 2019 (the "Scheme Document").

As the Scheme was not approved at the Court Meeting, the General Meeting was adjourned without assigning an alternative date prior to votes being cast.

The Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme, scheduled for 5 November 2019, will not take place.

The Independent Committee remains confident in the underlying strength of the Atrium business and the Management team's ability to operate and grow the Company on a standalone basis as a leading operator and developer of shopping centres and retail real estates in Central Europe.

Voting result of the Court Meeting

The result, by number and percentage of votes cast at the Court Meeting, were as follows:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Percentage of| | | | | | |Scheme |Number of | | | | | |Shareholders |Scheme Shares| | | | | |who voted |voted as a | | | | | | |percentage of| | | | | | |issued | | | | |Number of | |ordinary | |Result of|Number of |Percentage of|Scheme | |share capital| |Court |Scheme Shares|Scheme Shares|Shareholders| |entitled to | |Meeting |voted |voted |who voted | |vote on the | | | | | | |Scheme (i.e. | | | | | | |excluding | | | | | | |Atrium Shares| | | | | | |held by Gazit| | | | | | |Connected | | | | | | |Holders | |_________|_____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________| |FOR |37,807,396 |63.60% |2 |66.67% |25.05% | |_________|_____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________| |AGAINST |21,637,090 |36.40% |1 |33.33% |14.34% | |_________|_____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________| |TOTAL |59,444,486 |100% |2[1] |100% |39.39% | |_________|_____________|_____________|____________|_____________|_____________|

[1] Please note that, whilst there are two votes for and one against, one person votes both for and against, leading to a total of two voting shareholders.

