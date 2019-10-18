EANS-Voting Rights: Marinomed Biotech AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Privatstiftung für die Standorterhaltung in Oberösterreich City: Linz

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.10.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 3.24 % | 0.00 % | 3.24 % | 1 469 772 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | 8.70 % | | 8.70 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |ATMARINOMED6 | | 47 587| | 3.24 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 47 587 | 3.24 % | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | Number of | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash |voting rights|% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement | | rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | | Shares | other | | | | | Directly | held |instruments| Total of | | No. | Name |controlled|directly | held | both (%) | | | | by No. | (%) | directly | | | | | | | (%) | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Privatstiftung für die | | | | | | 1 |Standorterhaltung in | | | | | | |Oberösterreich | | | | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |IAG Beteiligungen GmbH | 1 | | | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Invest | | | | | | 3 |Unternehmensbeteiligungs| 2 | 3.24 %| | 3.24 %| | |Aktiengesellschaft | | | | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional comments:

-

