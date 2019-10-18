EANS-Voting Rights: Marinomed Biotech AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Republik Österreich

City: Österreich

Country: Österreich

4. Name of shareholder(s): aws Mittelstandsfonds Beteiligungs GmbH & Co KG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18.10.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | . | | | |which threshold| 3.19 % | 0.00 % | 3.19 % | 1 469 772 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | 8.47 % | | | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |ATMARINOMED6 | | 46 816| | 3.19 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 46 816 | 3.19 % | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly |Shares held| other | | | No. | Name |controlled | directly |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. | (%) | held | both (%) | | | | | | directly | | |__________|__________________|___________|___________|____(%)____|____________| | |Republik | | | | | | 1 |Österreich | | | | | |__________|__________________|___________|___________|___________|____________| | |Austria | | | | | | 2 |Wirtschaftsservice| 1 | | | | | |GmbH | | | | | |__________|__________________|___________|___________|___________|____________| | |aws | | | | | | 3 |Fondsmanagement | 2 | | | | | |GmbH | | | | | |__________|__________________|___________|___________|___________|____________| | |aws | | | | | | |Mittelstandsfonds | | | | | | 4 |Beteiligungs GmbH | 3 | 3.19 %| | 3.19 %| | |& Co KG | | | | | |__________|__________________|___________|___________|___________|____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. additional comments:

Correction of the notification originally sent on 16.10.2019 with regard to the date on which the threshold was reached (value date instead of date of transaction - transaction concluded on 16.10.2019, value date/setting date took place on 18.10.2019).

Note of the Issuer: This is a translation of the received shareholder notification in German language. The translation into English is not binding.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

Veterinärplatz 1

A-1210 Wien

phone: 0043250774460

FAX: 0043250774493

mail: office @ marinomed.com

WWW: www.marinomed.com

ISIN: ATMARINOMED6, AT0000A1WD52

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31479/aom