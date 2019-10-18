EANS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Dr. Gernot Hofer

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Marinomed Biotech AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GN3B1EN80XF405

information about deal:

ISIN: ATMARINOMED6

description of the financial instrument: share

type: disposition

date: 16.10.2019; UTC+02:00

market: Outside the trading venue

currency: Euro

price volume

EUR 95,00 57,500

total volume: 57,500

total price: EUR 5,462,500

average price: EUR 95,00

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG

Veterinärplatz 1

A-1210 Wien

phone: 0043250774460

FAX: 0043250774493

mail: office @ marinomed.com

WWW: www.marinomed.com

ISIN: ATMARINOMED6, AT0000A1WD52

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31479/aom