EANS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Dr. Gernot Hofer
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Marinomed Biotech AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GN3B1EN80XF405
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
description of the financial instrument: share
type: disposition
date: 16.10.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Outside the trading venue
currency: Euro
price volume
EUR 95,00 57,500
total volume: 57,500
total price: EUR 5,462,500
average price: EUR 95,00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG
Veterinärplatz 1
A-1210 Wien
phone: 0043250774460
FAX: 0043250774493
mail: office@marinomed.com
WWW: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6, AT0000A1WD52
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31479/aom