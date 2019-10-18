Alle
EANS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Dr. Gernot Hofer
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Marinomed Biotech AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GN3B1EN80XF405

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
description of the financial instrument: share
type: disposition
date: 16.10.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Outside the trading venue
currency: Euro

price volume
EUR 95,00 57,500

total volume: 57,500
total price: EUR 5,462,500
average price: EUR 95,00

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Marinomed Biotech AG
Veterinärplatz 1
A-1210 Wien
phone: 0043250774460
FAX: 0043250774493
mail: office@marinomed.com
WWW: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6, AT0000A1WD52
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/31479/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0005

