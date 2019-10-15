EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Results for the 3rd Quarter and First Nine Months 2019

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quarterly Report

Vienna -

Group total revenues increased by 3.4%, driven by service revenue growth in almost all markets with Slovenia and North Macedonia being flat.

Mobile service revenues rose in all markets except for Slovenia and were mainly driven by the ongoing strong demand for mobile WiFi routers.

Fixed-line service revenues continued to perform well, with particularly strong growth in solutions and connectivity revenues in Austria and further strong performance in Bulgaria.

Mobile contract subscribers rose by 4.3% year-on-year, with growth in all markets except for Bulgaria, which was impacted by the removal of inactive SIM cards in Q1 2019.

Fixed-line RGUs remained stable, as broadband RGU growth in CEE and higher TV RGUs compensated for the decline of fixed-line voice in most markets and fewer low-bandwidth broadband RGUs in Austria.

Group EBITDA excluding restructuring charges increased by 5.1% (reported: +2.2%), driven by higher service revenues.

o In Austria, EBITDA excluding restructuring charges rose by 2.0% as higher service revenues and lower workforce costs more than outweighed higher cost of services and a lower equipment margin.

o All international operations contributed to EBITDA growth.

o Restructuring charges in Austria amounted to EUR 21.0 mn in Q3 2019 (Q3 2018: EUR 8.1 mn).

Net result increased from EUR 114.7 mn in Q3 2018 to EUR 136.3 mn in Q3 2019, partly also a result of lower D&A as the comparison period was negatively impacted by the brand amortization.

Free cash flow increased from EUR 120.4 mn in Q3 2018 to EUR 182.6 mn in the reporting period, mostly driven by lower working capital needs but also better operational performance.

Guidance confirmed, with approximately 2 % higher revenues and stable CAPEX at EUR 770 mn excl. leases, spectrum investments and acquisitions in 2019.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/287/5/10366955/1/TKA_Q3_2019_Results.pdf

issuer: Telekom Austria AG

Lassallestrasse 9

A-1020 Wien

phone: 004350664 47500

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ a1.group

WWW: www.a1.group

ISIN: AT0000720008

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2161/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Martin Stenitzer

Head of Investor Relations

Telekom Austria AG

Phone: +43 50 664 23066

E-mail: martin.stenitzer @ a1.group