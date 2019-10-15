EANS-Adhoc: Marinomed Biotech AG: aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG start partial sale of Marinomed shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

15.10.2019

Vienna - Marinomed Biotech AG: aws Mittelstandsfonds Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG and Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs AG start partial sale of Marinomed shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding of up to 95,000 shares (plus a possible upsize option of up to additional 45,000 shares)

Marinomed Biotech AG (the "Company") announces that the Company was informed by the two shareholders aws Mittelstandsfonds Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG ("aws Mittelstandsfonds") and Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs AG ("Invest AG") on 15 October 2019 that aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG intend to sell in total up to 95,000 Marinomed shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, plus an upsize alternative of up to further 45,000 Marinomed shares from their holdings through an accelerated bookbuilding transaction (the "Transaction").

The following information, put in quotation marks, is taken from the notfication of the Company by aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG:

"NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA.

aws Mittelstandsfonds Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG ("aws Mittelstandsfonds") and Invest Unternehmensbeteiligungs AG ("Invest AG") hereby announce that today, 15 October 2019, aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG have decided to sell Marinomed Biotech AG shares, ISIN ATMARINOMED6, from their holdings to institutional investors by means of an accelerated bookbuilding transaction (the "ABB"). Erste Group Bank AG has been appointed to place the Marinomed shares through the ABB and acts as the sole bookrunner.

aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG intend to sell in total up to 95,000 Marinomed shares through the ABB. This corresponds to 6.5 per cent. of the share capital of the Company. aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG reserve the right to decide - in consultation with Erste Group Bank AG as sole bookrunner - on selling up to 45,000 additional Marinomed shares (corresponding to approximately 3.1 per cent. of the share capital of the Company) in the event of strong demand (upsize alternative).

The books for the ABB are opened immediately. Information on the pricing and allocation of Marinomed shares under the ABB is expected to be published immediately after closing of the books. aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG reserve the right to change the conditions and timeline of the ABB at any time.

If all offered shares (including the upsize alternative) are placed through the ABB, aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG would still hold approximately 2.3 per cent. and approximately 2.4 per cent., respectively, of the share capital of Marinomed Biotech AG. For these shares (as well as for any shares not placed under the ABB), the lock-up commitment of aws Mittelstandsfonds and Invest AG, which was entered into as part of the IPO, will continue to apply.

Disclaimer:

This announcement constitutes neither an offer to buy securities nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America, Germany, Austria or other countries. The securities are not sold or offered to be sold in the United States of America under the rules of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

A public offer of the securities is neither made in Austria nor in any other jurisdiction. Any offer of shares under the ABB shall be made solely on the basis of an exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus in accordance with Article 1 (4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and is exclusively intended for qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the Prospectus Regulation. Offers to purchase the securities by persons other than qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the Prospectus Regulation will be rejected without exception."

