EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom expects a weak EBIT for the first half of the fiscal year 2019/20. Outlook adapted. Revenues develop according to plan.

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast/Mid Year Results

14.10.2019

Vienna, October 14, 2019 -

Based on preliminary data, Kapsch TrafficCom announces that in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/20, the result from operating activities (EBIT) is expected to reach approximately EUR 8 million. Adjusted for non-recurring effects, in particular relating to the termination of toll projects in Germany, the EBIT would have amounted to EUR 14 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 17.8 million). Revenues are expected to reach EUR 358 million. This would be higher than the revenues in the same period of the previous year (EUR 335.8 million).

Based on the preliminary half-year results, Kapsch TrafficCom adapts the outlook for the fiscal year 2019/20. Currently, the company expects the EBIT (excluding non-recurring effects) to reach about EUR 35 million (variation: +/-10%). Previously, the company assumed that the EBIT of the fiscal year 2019/20 (excluding non-recurring effects) would increase by at least 5%. The sales outlook, however, is confirmed. The annual revenues are expected to go up by at least 5%.

The final results for the first half of fiscal year 2019/20 will be published on November 20, 2019.

