Infosys: Double Digit Growth for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter, Coupled With 1.2% Operating Margin Expansion in Q2

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - "Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions - revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "All these are clear signs that we are progressing well in our journey of client-centricity and maximizing value for our stakeholders."

38.4% YoY 11.4% YoY 3.3% QoQ 1.2% QoQ $2.8 bn Digital CC growth CC growth CC growth OM expansion to 21.7% Large deal signings

Q2 20 revenues grew year-on-year by 9.9% in USD; 11.4% in constant currency

Q2 20 revenues grew sequentially by 2.5% in USD; 3.3% in constant currency

Q2 20 Digital revenues at $1,230 million (38.3% of total revenues), year-on-year growth of 38.4% and sequential growth of 10.7% in constant currency

Q2 20 operating margin at 21.7%, 1.2% improvement over Q1 20



H1 revenues grew by 11.9% in constant currency

H1 operating margin at 21.1%, within the margin guidance for the year

Declared interim dividend of INR8 per share (approximately $0.11 per ADS*)

Increased lower end of FY 20 revenue guidance; revised guidance is 9%-10% in constant currency

Maintained FY 20 operating margin guidance range of 21%-23%





*USD/INR exchange rate as of September 30, 2019



1. Financial Highlights - Consolidated results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)



For the For six

quarter months

ended ended

September September

30, 2019 30, 2019

Revenues Revenues

were were

$3,210 $6,340

million, million,

growth of growth of

9.9% YoY 10.2% YoY

and 2.5% Operating

QoQ profit

Operating was

profit $1,338

was $696 million,

million, decline

increase of 1.8%

of 0.5% YoY.

YoY and Operating

8.3% QoQ. margin

Operating was

margin 21.1%.

was Basic EPS

21.7%. was

Basic EPS $0.26,

was growth of

$0.13, 1.6% YoY

growth of

0.2% YoY

and 5.6%

QoQ

"Q2 witnessed another quarter of all-round growth in industry segments and geographies which is a testimony to our strong credentials and client relevance", said Pravin Rao, COO. "Large deal wins were $2.8 bn. We are especially pleased by the reduction in attrition driven by our focus on enhanced employee value proposition."

"We saw expansion in operating margins during the quarter driven by improvement in operational parameters and cost efficiencies", said Nilanjan Roy, CFO. "We took the first step towards implementation of our new capital allocation policy by increasing interim dividend by over 14% compared to FY 19."



2. Capital Allocation



The Company completed its share buyback of INR8,260 crore on 26th August, 2019. With this the company completed the additional capital return program of upto INR13,000 crore announced in April 2018.



3. Client wins & Testimonials



We were selected by Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) for a cloud-based IoT telematics product implementation along with application support and development for its SAP Platform. As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution (GTS), an industry leading cloud-based IoT offering, Infosys is enabling remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and

We were selected by Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) for a cloud-based IoT telematics product implementation along with application support and development for its SAP Platform. As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution (GTS), an industry leading cloud-based IoT offering, Infosys is enabling remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking. We were selected as a strategic partner by Movement Mortgage, a fast-growing mortgage bank in the U.S., to lead its digital transformation and accelerate growth. Infosys will support Movement Mortgage's 650 locations in 47 states to ensure the smooth transition of business models in key projects, with the aim to increase business volume and leverage the company's fintech services to develop mortgage industry specific solutions for Infosys customers.

In collaboration with Microsoft, we announced a long-term strategic partnership with JG Summit Holdings, Inc., one of the largest and most diversified conglomerates, headquartered in Manila, Philippines. As a technology services partner, Infosys is helping formulate and execute the digital transformation strategy for JG Summit, based on Microsoft Azure, an open, hyper-scale, enterprise-grade cloud platform, along with SAP S/4 HANA. The collaboration will offer JG Summit seamless implementation and migration to Microsoft Azure cloud platform, to develop an agile and robust digital infrastructure for its business processes.

EdgeVerve Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys, was selected by Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait to steer its automation journey using AssistEdge Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We are working the bank in their process automation journey, driving cost efficiencies and streamlining its operations.

to steer its automation journey using AssistEdge Robotic Process Automation (RPA). We are working the bank in their process automation journey, driving cost efficiencies and streamlining its operations. We have partnered with one of the largest utility companies to transform its IT Service Management. The program, leveraging ServiceNow, is helping our client significantly improve end-user experience, enhance employee productivity and deliver business agility. Infosys will also deliver a comprehensive solution for organization change management and user training as a part of this program.





4. Recognitions



Ranked 3 in the Forbes list of The World's Best Regarded Companies for 2019

Won the United Nations Global Climate Action Award in the 'Climate Neutral Now' category

Recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide

Recognized as a leader in Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment 2019 by Everest Group

Recognized as a leader in the DevOps Services PEAK Matrix(TM) Assessment 2019 by Everest Group

Recognized as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Automation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment

Recognized in HFS Top 10: Digital Front Office: CX Design, Sales, And Marketing

Recognized in HFS Top 10: Banking and Financial Services (BFS) Sector Service Providers

Recognized in HFS Top 10: Cloud Migration and Management Services 2019

Recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's Smart IT Services in Utilities

Recognized in HFS SAP SuccessFactors Services Top 10 Report

Recognized as 2019 Working Mother & AVTAR Best 100 Companies for Women in India and '2019 Champion of Inclusion' in the Most Inclusive Companies in India Index

Won the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Global Partner of the Year in CX - Sales Cloud

Won the Oracle Excellence Award for NA partner of the Year for Emerging Technologies

Recognized as the 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year by Microsoft

Recognized as the Microsoft US Service Partner ACR Winner for the FY20 Microsoft One Commercial Partner Winners Circle program





About Infosys



Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients to navigate their digital transformation, leveraging our teams from over 46 countries. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.



Safe Harbor



Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited

and

subsidiaries

Audited

Condensed

Consolidated

Balance Sheet

as at

(Dollars in

millions except

equity share

data)

September March

30, 2019 31,

2019

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash 2,324 2,829

equivalents

Current 496 958

investments

Trade 2,265 2,144

receivables

Unbilled 1,026 777

revenue

Prepayments and 761 827

other current

assets

Income tax 5 61

assets

Derivative 15 48

financial

instruments

Total current 6,892 7,644

assets

Non-current

assets

Property, plant 1,878 1,931

and equipment

Right-of-use 552 -

assets(B3)

Goodwill 576 512

Intangible 191 100

assets

Non-current 556 670

investments

Deferred income 192 199

tax assets

Income tax 904 914

assets

Other 280 282

non-current

assets

Total 5,129 4,608

non-current

assets

Total assets 12,021 12,252

LIABILITIES AND

EQUITY

Current

liabilities

Trade payables 301 239

Lease 73 -

liabilities(B3)

Derivative 5 2

financial

instruments

Current income 216 227

tax liabilities

Client deposits 2 4

Unearned 382 406

revenue

Employee 258 234

benefit

obligations

Provisions 86 83

Other current 1,388 1,498

liabilities

Total current 2,711 2,693

liabilities

Non-current

liabilities

Lease 503 -

liabilities(B3)

Deferred income 99 98

tax liabilities

Employee 6 6

benefit

obligations

Other 113 55

non-current

liabilities

Total 3,432 2,852

liabilities

Equity

Share capital- 332 339

INR5 ($0.16)

par value

4,800,000,000

(4,800,000,000)

equity shares

authorized,

issued and

outstanding

4,239,482,666

(4,335,954,462)

equity shares

fully paid up,

net of

18,929,512

(20,324,982)

treasury shares

as at September

30, 2019 (March

31, 2019)

Share premium 295 277

Retained 10,510 11,248

earnings

Cash flow hedge 2 3

reserve

Other reserves 460 384

Capital 17 10

redemption

reserve

Other (3,079) (2,870)

components of

equity

Total equity 8,537 9,391

attributable to

equity holders

of the company

Non-controlling 52 9

interests

Total equity 8,589 9,400

Total 12,021 12,252

liabilities and

equity

Infosys Limited

and subsidiaries

Audited

Condensed

Consolidated

Statement of

Comprehensive

Income for the

(Dollars in

millions except

equity share and

per equity share

data) Three months Three months Six months Six months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues 3,210 2,921 6,340 5,753

Cost of sales 2,140 1,884 4,261 3,703 Gross profit 1,070 1,037 2,079 2,050

Operating

expenses

Selling and 165 154 333 303

marketing

expenses

Administrative 209 191 408 384

expenses

Total operating 374 345 741 687

expenses Operating profit 696 692 1,338 1,363

Other income, 89 105 195 212

net

Finance cost(B3) (6) - (12) -

Reduction in the - - - (39)

fair value of

Disposal Group

held for

sale(A1) Profit before 779 797 1,521 1,536

income taxes

Income tax 207 216 403 420

expense Net profit 572 581 1,118 1,116

Other

comprehensive

income

Items that will

not be

reclassified

subsequently to

profit or loss:

Re-measurements (3) 1 (6) 1

of the net

defined benefit

liability/asset,

net

Equity 1 2 1 2

instrument

through other

comprehensive

income, net

(2) 3 (5) 3

Items that will

be reclassified

subsequently to

profit or loss:

Fair valuation - (2) 2 (9)

of investments,

net

Fair value 2 (4) (1) (3)

changes on

derivatives

designated as

cash flow hedge,

net

Foreign currency (224) (461) (207) (929)

translation

(222) (467) (206) (941) Total other (224) (464) (211) (938)

comprehensive

income/(loss),

net of tax Total 348 117 907 178

comprehensive

income

Profit

attributable to:

Owners of the 569 581 1,115 1,116

Company

Non-controlling 3 - 3 -

interests 572 581 1,118 1,116

Total

comprehensive

income

attributable to:

Owners of the 346 117 905 178

Company

Non-controlling 2 - 2 -

interests 348 117 907 178

Earnings per

equity share

Basic ($) 0.13 0.13 0.26 0.26

Diluted ($) 0.13 0.13 0.26 0.26

Weighted average

equity shares

used in

computing

earnings per

equity share

Basic 4,249,343,678 4,347,055,177 4,275,615,916 4,346,857,296

Diluted 4,255,822,953 4,352,208,472 4,282,322,537 4,351,915,210







NOTES:











A.







Notes pertaining to previous quarters / periods







1. In the six months ended September 30, 2018, the Company had recorded a reduction in the fair value amounting to $39 million in respect of its subsidiary Panaya.







B.







Notes pertaining to the current quarter







1. The audited interim condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the three months and half year ended September 30, 2019 have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on October 11, 2019.



2. A Fact Sheet providing the operating metrics of the Company can be downloaded from www.infosys.com

.



3. On account of adoption of IFRS 16- Leases effective April 1, 2019.



IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q2/Documents/IFRS-INR-press-release.pdf

Fact Sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2019-2020/q2/Documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg