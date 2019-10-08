EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Q3 2019 Trading Update

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Notice of Q3 2019 Trading Update

8 October 2019. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce its third quarter trading update for the nine months ended 30 September 2019, on Thursday 7 November 2019.

There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CET. Please contact scatrium @ fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.

FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium @ fticonsulting.com

