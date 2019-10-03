EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Marathon Asset Management LLP

City: London

Country: UK

4. Name of shareholder(s):

Bank of New York Mellon

BNP Paribas

Brown Brothers Harriman

JP Morgan Chase

Northern Trust

Royal Bank of Canada

State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.10.2019

6. Total positions

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through | Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | | which | 4.74 %| 0.00 %| 4.74 %| 116,351,496| |threshold was| | | | | | crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | |notification | 3.99 %| 0.00 %| 3.99 %| | | (if | | | | | | applicable) | | | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |AT0000831706 | | 5,509,286| | 4.74 %| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 5,509,286| 4.74 %| |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

The shares referred to in this disclosure correspond to a number of funds and accounts managed by portfolio managers under the control of Marathon Asset Management LLP. Marathon Asset Management LLP controls a total of 6,030,813 shares on behalf of underlying investors but only has authority to vote in connection with 5,509,286 shares.

