EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the month September 2019 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 378147053 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 2067582275. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.09.2019.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 September 2019 the total number of voting rights has been increased to 378,147,053 as a result of issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package for members of the Group Executive Team and exercise of share options under the Restricted Share Plan. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 2,067,582,275.

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com