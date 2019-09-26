EANS-News: Wolford AG: Prof. Dr. Matthias Freise newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Bregenz - At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, Prof. Dr. Matthias Freise was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. The election is valid until the end of the 37th Annual General Meeting which formally approves the actions of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board in the fiscal year 2023/24. Prof. Dr. Matthias Freise, born on 01.02.1965, has many years of experience in the fashion industry, among other things thanks to several responsible positions at Hugo Boss AG. Since 2011 he has been Professor for "Fashion Procurement and Retail Buying" at the University of Reutlingen.

The new Supervisory Board member replaces Birgit Wilhelm, who retired from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting. As a result, the Supervisory Board of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is once again composed of four members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

