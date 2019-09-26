Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-News: Wolford AG: Prof. Dr. Matthias Freise newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

No Keyword

Bregenz - At yesterday's Annual General Meeting, Prof. Dr. Matthias Freise was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. The election is valid until the end of the 37th Annual General Meeting which formally approves the actions of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board in the fiscal year 2023/24. Prof. Dr. Matthias Freise, born on 01.02.1965, has many years of experience in the fashion industry, among other things thanks to several responsible positions at Hugo Boss AG. Since 2011 he has been Professor for "Fashion Procurement and Retail Buying" at the University of Reutlingen.
The new Supervisory Board member replaces Birgit Wilhelm, who retired from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting. As a result, the Supervisory Board of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is once again composed of four members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: Frankfurt, New York, Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG
Maresa Hoffmann
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | CNE0002

EANS-News: Wolford Aktien... Monika Vana im Kärntner L...

  • Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Wolfordstraße 1
    6900 Bregenz
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Wolford AG
    Maresa Hoffmann
    Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
    Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
    investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc, No Keyword


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: