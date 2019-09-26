EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
West Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, VSE:ELI, NEX:EUR) (the Company) advises that 285,714 fully paid shares (the Shares) have been issued to Winance as announced on 31 July 2019. The full announcement can be seen at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190731/pdf/4471c033cl8b6z.pdf
The appendix can be viewed at: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190925/pdf/ 448vpxq69jystk.pdf
