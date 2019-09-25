EANS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Early extension of Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach

Vienna - 25 September 2019: The Supervisory Board of the publicly listed Semperit AG Holding today decided to extend the Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach (51) ahead of schedule until 31 December 2023.

"I am very pleased that Martin Füllenbach will be available as CEO at Semperit AG Holding for another term after having accomplished crucial restructuring steps successfully. I would like to thank him explicitly for his work thus far. As the leader of this company, he started an extremely complex restructuring and transformation programme and drove it forward successfully, while increasing the profitability of the industry segments significantly. With the extension of the CEO mandate, we ensure that the company will continue on the current course, and that the strategic reorientation, which is currently in development within the programme "SemperGrowth200", will connect to this direction seamlessly," says Peter Edelmann, Chairman of the Semperit Supervisory Board.

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/15/5/10360861/1/2019-09-25_Semperit_press_release_CEO_mandate_extension.pdf

