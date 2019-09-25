EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Early extension of Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach
Vienna - 25 September 2019: The Supervisory Board of the publicly listed Semperit AG Holding today decided to extend the Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach (51) ahead of schedule until 31 December 2023.
