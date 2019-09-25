EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Early extension of Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel

25.09.2019

Vienna - 25 September 2019: The Supervisory Board of the publicly listed Semperit AG Holding today decided to extend the Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach (51) ahead of schedule until 31 December 2023.

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/15/0/10360449/1/2019-09-25_Semperit_ad-hoc_release_CEO_mandate_extension.pdf

issuer: Semperit AG Holding

Modecenterstrasse 22

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 79 777-310

FAX: +43 1 79 777-602

mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com

WWW: www.semperitgroup.com

ISIN: AT0000785555

indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Communications & Sustainability

+43 676 8715 8620

monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi

Head of Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8310

judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com