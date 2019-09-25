Alle
EANS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding / Early extension of Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel
25.09.2019

Vienna - 25 September 2019: The Supervisory Board of the publicly listed Semperit AG Holding today decided to extend the Management Board mandate of CEO Martin Füllenbach (51) ahead of schedule until 31 December 2023.

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/15/0/10360449/1/2019-09-25_Semperit_ad-hoc_release_CEO_mandate_extension.pdf

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX GP, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Communications & Sustainability
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Head of Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

