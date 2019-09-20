Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Adhoc: Brigitte Kurz steps back from her position as CFO and Andrew Thorndike was appointed as new COO

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Personnel
20.09.2019

Bregenz - Mrs. Mag. (FH) Brigitte Kurz (CFO), member of the board of Wolford AG, has stepped back from her position. In best accordance with Supervisory Board she will continue to serve as board member until end of October 2019.

The Supervisory Board today appointed Andrew Thorndike as a new member of the Management Board. Andrew Thorndike will be responsible as a COO starting 1st Oct. 2019 for Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Controlling, Legal, Investor Relations and IT.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstrasse 1
A-6900 Bregenz
phone: +43(0) 5574 690-1258
FAX: +43(0) 5574 690-1410
mail: investor@wolford.com
WWW: http://company.wolford.com
ISIN: AT0000834007
indexes: ATX GP
stockmarkets: New York, Wien, Frankfurt
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/16324/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Wolford AG
Maresa Hoffmann
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

EANS-Adhoc: Luyanta AG / ...

  • Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Wolfordstraße 1
    6900 Bregenz
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Wolford AG
    Maresa Hoffmann
    Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
    Tel.: +43 5574 690 1258
    investor@wolford.com | company.wolford.com

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc, Personnel


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: