EANS-Adhoc: Brigitte Kurz steps back from her position as CFO and Andrew Thorndike was appointed as new COO

Personnel

20.09.2019

Bregenz - Mrs. Mag. (FH) Brigitte Kurz (CFO), member of the board of Wolford AG, has stepped back from her position. In best accordance with Supervisory Board she will continue to serve as board member until end of October 2019.

The Supervisory Board today appointed Andrew Thorndike as a new member of the Management Board. Andrew Thorndike will be responsible as a COO starting 1st Oct. 2019 for Product Development, Supply Chain Management, Finance, Controlling, Legal, Investor Relations and IT.

