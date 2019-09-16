Santen Makes Waves at ESCRS 2019 With Significant Expansion Into Surgical Devices and Publication of Real-world Evidence in Dry Eye Disease

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Santen EMEA's significant expansion into the surgical devices arena is underlined by the company's activities at this year's European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress. In addition to the launch of a new monofocal, hydrophobic intraocular lens (IOL), xact(TM) Mono-EDoF(TM), a panel of experts including Ike K. Ahmed, will review current surgical techniques and introduce Santen's PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt device as part of the 'What do you expect from glaucoma surgery?' symposium (Sunday, September 15th, 13:00 - 14:00, in South 4). PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt is a state-of-the-art surgical device, designed in collaboration with ophthalmologists that helps to drain eye fluid and reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) for patients suffering from primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG).

"With the launch of our new, pioneering intraocular lens and continued roll-out for the innovative PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt, Santen's position as a specialist and leader in ophthalmology is further strengthened," commented Luis Iglesias, Head of Santen EMEA."In addition to our surgical devices offering, we continue to invest in our pharmaceutical portfolio including our ongoing commitment to real-world evidence to support the use of our medicines in a clinical setting."

The 24-week results of PERSPECTIVE, an ongoing 12 month, non-interventional, multi-centre, European, prospective study have been presented at ESCRS 2019 (Tuesday 17th September, 14:48 to 14:56) as a poster. The study evaluated the effectiveness, tolerability and safety of cyclosporine A (CsA) 0.1% eye drop emulsion, marketed as IKERVIS®, in controlling severe keratitis and other parameters including improvement of symptoms, in adult dry eye patients, who had previously failed to respond to artificial tear treatments. The interim analysis data demonstrated that CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion provides an effective, well tolerated and safe treatment at Week 24, compared with baseline, in adults with dry eye disease (DED) and severe keratitis. Key findings include:1

CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion provided significant improvements in corneal fluorescein staining (CFS) grade at Week 24 (77.4%)

Statistically significant improvements were also demonstrated at Week 24, from baseline, concerning tear break-up time (TBUT) as well as objective and subjective measures

Most physicians regarded CsA 0.1% eye drop emulsion to be more effective than previous treatments. Both physicians and patients rated the tolerability of treatment highly

Most treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were localised at the administration site and 67.7% were recovered without issue

Beyond this, Santen EMEA is hosting a range of educational events, both as part of the scientific programme as well as on our exhibition booth with the continuation of our Booth Talks initiative. Led by a number of international experts in their field, this way of engaging delegates aims to create another congress environment for peer-to-peer best practice sharing.

Date/time Event Location

Symposia

Sunday 15th What do you South 4

September expect from

13:00 - glaucoma

14:00 surgery?Prof.

Ingeborg

Stalmans,

Prof. Alain

Bron, Prof.

Ike Ahmed and

Prof. Florent

Aptel

Monday 16th Post-cataract West 3

September infections:

13:00 - Prevention,

14:00 management

and the

futureProf.

Francesco

Bandello,

Prof. Thomas

Kohnen, Prof.

Boris

Malyugin and

Dr. Ali

Mearza

Monday 16th New concept West 1

September monofocal IOL

18:15-19:15 with

continuous

focusProf.

David

Spalton, Dr.

Florian

Kretz, Prof.

Gerd U

Auffarth and

Dr. Mark

Packer

Booth Talks

Saturday How can we Booth

14th make a real A116

September difference in

10:00 - Dry Eye over

10:30 the

long-term?

Prof. Stefano

Barabino

13:00 - First

13:30 clinical

experience

and bench

testing with

novel

monofocal

extended

depth of

focus IOL

Prof. David

Spalton

15:30 - Growing

16:00 evidence on

PRESERFLO(TM)

MicroShunt

Prof. Florent

Aptel

Sunday 15th PRESERFLO(TM)

September MicroShunt:

15:30-16:00 Learning from

an

experienced

userProf. Ike

Ahmed

Monday 16th Cationic

September emulsion role

15:30 - in Dry Eye

16:00 management

Prof. Oksana

Vitovska

In addition to our expansion into surgical devices, we are engaged in research to support patients following ophthalmic surgery. Prof. Francesco Bandello will discuss 'Post-cataract infections: prevention, management and the future' and introduce new data considering the optimal management of post-cataract infectious complications. The discussion will address whether the use of a new topical combination of levofloxacin and dexamethasone followed by dexamethasone alone is not inferior to the standard 2-week tobramycin and dexamethasone treatment in preventing and treating ocular inflammation and in averting infections after cataract surgery.2

We are delighted to share these advancements with the community at ESCRS 2019 and look forward to interfacing with the ophthalmology to further address the clinical needs in the ophthalmology community.



References:





ESCRS PERSPECTIVE

Data on file: LEADER7





About Santen



As a specialised company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and devices. Santen has long been the market leader in Japan for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals and is now a leader in the sector in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. With scientific knowledge and organisational capabilities nurtured over nearly 130 years, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society in more than 60 countries. For more information, please visit Santen websites www.santen.com (Japan headquarters) and www.santen.eu (EMEA).



About PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt



PRESERFLO(TM) is the new trademark of Innfocus MicroShunt®. PRESERFLO(TM) MicroShunt will replace Innfocus MicroShunt® in the future.

