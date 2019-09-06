EANS-News: Final agreement between Strabag consortium and Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda
Vienna/Milan - STRABAG AG, as the contractor's consortium leader, and Autostrada Pedemontana Lombarda S.p.A. announce that their principal agreement reached in April 2019 has now legally come into effect. A legal dispute in connection with the Pedemontana Motorway Project in northern Italy, which involves a consortium led by Austria's STRABAG AG, had led the client to issue a demand under a guarantee in March 2018. The consortium deemed this to be unjustified. The present settlement agreement not only puts an end to the proceedings concerning the demand under the guarantee (from which STRABAG AG has already been released), it also concludes the pending legal disputes related to construction delays and any associated and considerable cost overruns.
