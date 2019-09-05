EANS-Other capital market information: Wienerberger AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wienerberger plans share buyback

- Buyback of up to 1,163,514 shares or 1.00% of Wienerberger's share capital planned

September 5, 2019 - Based on the authorization granted by the 149th Annual General Meeting on June 14, 2018 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act and published via an electronic information dissemination system on June 14, 2018, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities between 10/ 09/2019 and 29/11/2019. A total of up to 1,163,514 shares, corresponding to 1.00% of the share capital, can be bought back at a price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 44.12. It is intended to cancel the acquired shares. The buyback will have no impact on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trade.

Exane BNP Paribas has been mandated to execute the share buyback. Exane BNP Paribas has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/ 1052 of 08/03/2016.

Note pursuant to sect. 5 para. 4 of the 2018 Publication Regulation: (i) The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 7 of the 2018 Publication Regulation as well as (ii) any modifications of the buyback program to be disclosed pursuant to sect. 6 of the 2018 Publication Regulation are published on the website of Wienerberger AG (www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share). This publication also serves the purpose of publication pursuant to sections 4 and 5 of the 2018 Publication Regulation. In particular, it neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.

Wienerberger Group

Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 195 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion and EBITDA of EUR 470 million in 2018.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerstraße 11

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.at

WWW: www.wienerberger.at

ISIN: AT0000831706

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Barbara Grohs, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG

t +43 664 828 31 39 | Barbara.Grohs @ wienerberger.com

Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com