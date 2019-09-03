EANS-News: Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board

Graz - September 3, 2019. Mark von Laer, who has been Chief Financial Officer of ANDRITZ AG since March 1, 2017, will leave ANDRITZ AG at the end of 2019. The Supervisory Board has appointed Norbert Nettesheim as his successor, effective as of December 1, 2019.

Norbert Nettesheim was born in 1962 and has a degree in business administration from the University of Cologne. He has extensive experience in project business and spent by far the greater part of his career in managerial positions with increasing responsibility at the Voith Group, including the position of commercial director in various group companies and most recently as head of Group Controlling, Accounting and Investments at Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.

The positions of the other Executive Board members of ANDRITZ AG remain unchanged.

ANDRITZ is an international technology group providing plants, systems, equipment, and services for various industries. The company is one of the technology and global market leaders in the hydropower business, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and in solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the company is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas and exhaust gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants.

ANDRITZ stands for passion, partnership, perspectives and versatility - core values to which the company is committed. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With almost 170 years of experience, approximately 29,600 employees, and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals.

