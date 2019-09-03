EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG /

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public Tender Offer

No Keyword

03.09.2019

Vienna - As part of its own funds management, Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG ("RLB NÖ-Wien") announces a public tender offer for the following euro-denominated subordinated notes up to a nominal volume of Euro 300 million:

5.875 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 27 November 2023 (ISIN XS0997355036).

The tender offer is expected to end on 10 September 2019. Information in relation to the tender offer will be published in a tender offer memorandum. The tender offer memorandum is available on the website of RLB NÖ-Wien in the "Investor Relations" section under www.raiffeisenbank.at/investoren/ angebotsdokumente and can also be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited (+44 20 7704 0880, rlbnow @ lucid-is.com) as tender agent.

