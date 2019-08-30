EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.8.2019

6. Total positions

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through | |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments |in % (7.A + | of issuer | |_____________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|7.B)___________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | |situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | | which | 4.29 % | 0.62 % | 4.91 %|116 351 496 | | threshold | | | | | |was crossed /| | | | | |___reached___|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | 4.39 % | 0.62 % | 5.01 %| | |(if | | | | | |applicable)__|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |Number_of_voting_rights______|%_of_voting_rights_________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct |Indirect (Sec 133| |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG |BörseG | |____________|_____2018)_____|____2018)____|______2018)______|______2018)______| |AT0000831706|_______________|4_987_551____|_________________|4.29_%___________| |SUBTOTAL_A__|__________4_987_551__________|______________4.29_%_______________|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG_2018_______________________________________________________________| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting rights | | |Type of | | | that may be |% of voting | |instrument|Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the|rights | | | | | instrument is | | |__________|_______________|_______________|___exercised___|_______________| |Securities|N/A |N/A | 117 522| 0.10 %| |Lent______|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |__________________________|___SUBTOTAL_B.1|________117_522|_________0.10_%|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting | |Type of |Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights |rights | |instrument|__________|________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |CFD_______|N/A_______|N/A_____|_____Cash______|________603_222|_________0.52_%| |______________________________|_SUBTOTAL_B.2__|________603_222|_________0.52_%|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | |Directly | |Financial/other| | | | |controlled by |Shares held |instruments |Total of both | |No.| Name |No. |directly (%)|held directly |(%) | |___|______________|_______________|____________|(%)____________|______________| |1 | BlackRock, | | | | | |___|_____Inc._____|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |2 |Trident | 1| | | | |___|Merger,_LLC___|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | 2| | | | |3 |Management, | | | | | |___|LLC___________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |4 |BlackRock | 1| | | | |___|Holdco_2,_Inc.|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Financial | 4| | | | |5 |Management, | | | | | |___|Inc.__________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |6 |BlackRock | 5| | | | |___|Holdco_4,_LLC_|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |7 |BlackRock | 6| | | | |___|Holdco_6,_LLC_|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |8 |Delaware | 7| | | | |___|Holdings_Inc._|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Institutional | | | | | | |Trust Company,| 8| | | | |9 |National | | | | | |___|Association___|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |10 |BlackRock Fund| 8| | | | |___|Advisors______|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |11 |Capital | 5| | | | |___|Holdings,_Inc.|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |12 |BlackRock | 11| | | | |___|Advisors,_LLC_|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |13 |International | 5| | | | |___|Holdings,_Inc.|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BR Jersey | | | | | |14 |International | 13| | | | |___|Holdings_L.P._|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |(Singapore) | 14| | | | |15 |Holdco Pte. | | | | | |___|Ltd.__________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |16 |BlackRock | 25| | | | |___|Cayman_1_LP___|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |17 |BlackRock HK | 15| | | | |___|Holdco_Limited|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Cayman West | 16| | | | |18 |Bay Finco | | | | | |___|Limited_______|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | |19 |Management | 17| | | | | |North Asia | | | | | |___|Limited_______|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |20 |Japan Holdings| 22| | | | |___|GK____________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |21 |Japan Co., | 20| | | | |___|Ltd.__________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |22 |BlackRock Lux | 17| | | | |___|Finco_S.à_r.l.|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Australia | 14| | | | |23 |Holdco Pty. | | | | | |___|Ltd.__________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | | |Management | 23| | | | |24 |(Australia) | | | | | |___|Limited_______|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |25 |BlackRock | 14| | | | |___|Holdco_3,_LLC_|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |26 |Canada | 25| | | | |___|Holdings_LP___|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |27 |Canada | 26| | | | |___|Holdings_ULC__|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | 27| | | | |28 |Management | | | | | |___|Canada_Limited|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |29 |Cayman West | 18| | | | |___|Bay_IV_Limited|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |30 |BlackRock | 29| | | | |___|Group_Limited_|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |31 |Advisors (UK) | 32| | | | |___|Limited_______|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |32 |Finance Europe| 30| | | | |___|Limited_______|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |33 |International | 30| | | | |___|Limited_______|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |34 |(Netherlands) | 32| | | | |___|B.V.__________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | 32| | | | |35 |Management | | | | | |___|(UK)_Limited__|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | 35| | | | |36 |Management | | | | | |___|Deutschland_AG|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

