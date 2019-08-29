EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.8.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through | | | | |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|Total number of | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments |in % (7.A + |voting rights of| | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)|7.B) | issuer | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 4.39 % | 0.62 % | 5.01 % |116 351 496 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________| |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification | 4.33 % | 0.66 % | 4.99 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights | | |_____________________________|___________________________________| | | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct |Indirect (Sec 133| |ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG |BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |AT0000831706| |5 107 385 | |4.39 % | |____________|_______________|_____________|_________________|_________________| |SUBTOTAL A | 5 107 385 | 4.39 % | |____________|_____________________________|___________________________________|

__________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 | |BörseG 2018 | |__________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Number of | | | | | | voting rights | | | | | | that may be | | |Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the|% of voting | |instrument| | | instrument is |rights | | | | | exercised | | |__________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |Securities| | | | | |Lent |N/A |N/A | 117 522| 0.10 %| |__________|_______________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | | SUBTOTAL B.1| 117 522| 0.10 %| |__________________________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | | | | | |Type of |Expiration|Exercise|Physical / Cash|Number of |% of voting | |instrument|Date |Period |Settlement |voting rights |rights | |__________|__________|________|_______________|_______________|_______________| |CFD |N/A |N/A | Cash | 603 222| 0.52 %| |__________|__________|________|_______________|_______________|_______________| | | SUBTOTAL B.2 | 603 222| 0.52 %| |______________________________|_______________|_______________|_______________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | |Directly | |Financial/other| | | | |controlled by |Shares held |instruments |Total of both | |No.| Name |No. |directly (%)|held directly |(%) | |___|______________|_______________|____________|(%)____________|______________| | | BlackRock, | | | | | |1 | Inc. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |Trident | | | | | |2 |Merger, LLC | 1| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | |3 |Management, | 2| | | | | |LLC | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |4 |Holdco 2, Inc.| 1| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Financial | | | | | |5 |Management, | 4| | | | | |Inc. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |6 |Holdco 4, LLC | 5| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |7 |Holdco 6, LLC | 6| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Delaware | 7| | | | |8 |Holdings Inc. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Institutional | | | | | | |Trust Company,| 8| | | | |9 |National | | | | | | |Association | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Fund| | | | | |10 |Advisors | 8| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Capital | 5| | | | |11 |Holdings, Inc.| | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |12 |Advisors, LLC | 11| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |International | 5| | | | |13 |Holdings, Inc.| | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BR Jersey | | | | | | |International | 13| | | | |14 |Holdings L.P. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |(Singapore) | | | | | |15 |Holdco Pte. | 14| | | | | |Ltd. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |16 |Cayman 1 LP | 25| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock HK | | | | | |17 |Holdco Limited| 15| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Cayman West | | | | | |18 |Bay Finco | 16| | | | | |Limited | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | | |Management | 17| | | | |19 |North Asia | | | | | | |Limited | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Japan Holdings| 22| | | | |20 |GK | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |21 |Japan Co., | 20| | | | | |Ltd. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock Lux | | | | | |22 |Finco S.à r.l.| 17| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Australia | | | | | |23 |Holdco Pty. | 14| | | | | |Ltd. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | | |Management | 23| | | | |24 |(Australia) | | | | | | |Limited | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |25 |Holdco 3, LLC | 14| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Canada | 25| | | | |26 |Holdings LP | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Canada | 26| | | | |27 |Holdings ULC | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | |28 |Management | 27| | | | | |Canada Limited| | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Cayman West | 18| | | | |29 |Bay IV Limited| | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | |30 |Group Limited | 29| | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Advisors (UK) | 32| | | | |31 |Limited | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Finance Europe| 30| | | | |32 |Limited | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |International | 30| | | | |33 |Limited | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |(Netherlands) | 32| | | | |34 |B.V. | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Investment | | | | | |35 |Management | 32| | | | | |(UK) Limited | | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________| | |BlackRock | | | | | | |Asset | | | | | |36 |Management | 35| | | | | |Deutschland AG| | | | | |___|______________|_______________|____________|_______________|______________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Other comments:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

