EANS-Tip Announcement: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Half-year financial report 2019

The company Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 28.08.2019
Publication Location:
https://www.vig.com/fileadmin/web/Investor_Relations/Downloads/Zwischenberichte_
InterimReports/2019/190827_-_VIG_Half-year_financial_report_2019__final_.pdf

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Wolfgang Haas
Head of Group Communications & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group
Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029
E-Mail: wolfgang.haas@vig.com

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

