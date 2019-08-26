EANS-News: Strabag modernising railway line in the north of the Czech Republic

Prague - STRABAG Rail a.s., a subsidiary of the publicly listed construction group STRABAG SE, has been awarded the contract to modernise an approximately 12 km railway section between Oldrichov u Duchcova and Bílina in the north of the Czech Republic. The contract has a total value of CZK 1.91 billion (~ EUR 74 million). The construction works are scheduled for completion in the spring of 2021.

The contract was awarded to a consortium consisting of STRABAG Rail a.s., OHL ZS, a.s. and MONZAS, spol. s r.o. The share attributable to consortium leader STRABAG Rail a.s. amounts to 73 %.

"The Czech Republic is one of our home markets where we have been the market leader for years. We are proud to have already received the second major order to modernise the Czech rail network this year," says Thomas Birtel, CEO of STRABAG SE.

The modernisation works are designed to increase the maximum possible speed and safety on the line. The works involve the relocation of station platforms, the upgrading of communications and safety systems along with the associated equipment, and the establishment of barrier-free access to the modernised stops and stations.

