EANS-Voting Rights: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 20.8.2019

1. Issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Acting in concert (Sec. 133 No. 7 BörseG 2018)

______________________________________________________________________ |___First_name____|______Name/Surname______|____City____|___Country____| | |RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN_AG|____________|______________| | |RLB NÖ-Wien |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|Sektorbeteiligungs_GmbH_|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisen-Landesbank |Innsbruck |Austria | |_________________|Tirol_AG________________|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Oberösterreich |Linz |Austria | |_________________|Aktiengesellschaft______|____________|______________| | |RLB OÖ Sektorholding |Linz |Austria | |_________________|GmbH____________________|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisen-Landesbank |Graz |Austria | |_________________|Steiermark_AG___________|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Kärnten - Rechenzentrum | | | | |und Revisionsverband, |Klagenfurt |Austria | | |registrierte | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | |_________________|beschränkter_Haftung____|____________|______________| |_________________|RLB_Verwaltungs_GmbH____|Klagenfurt__|Austria_______| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Burgenland und |Eisenstadt |Austria | |_________________|Revisionsverband_eGen___|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenverband |Salzburg |Austria | |_________________|Salzburg_eGen___________|____________|______________| | |Agroconsult Austria |Salzburg |Austria | |_________________|Gesellschaft_m.b.H______|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | |Vorarlberg Waren- und | | | | |Revisionsverband |Bregenz |Austria | | |registrierte | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | |_________________|beschränkter_Haftung____|____________|______________| | |Raiffeisen Bank |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|International_AG________|____________|______________| |_________________|RZB_-_BLS_Holding_GmbH__|Vienna______|Austria_______| | |RZB | | | | |Versicherungsbeteiligung|Vienna |Austria | |_________________|GmbH____________________|____________|______________| | |UNIQA | | | | |Versicherungsverein |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|Privatstiftung__________|____________|______________| | |Austria | | | | |Versicherungsverein |Vienna |Austria | | |Beteiligungs-Verwaltungs| | | |_________________|GmbH____________________|____________|______________| | |Collegialität | | | | |Versicherungsverein |Vienna |Austria | |_________________|Privatstiftung__________|____________|______________|

4. Name of shareholder(s): siehe Punkte 8. und 10.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.8.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 62,63 % | 0,00 % | 62,63 % | 309 000 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 62,51 % | 0,00 % | 62,51 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT0000821103_|_______________|____193_538_303|_______________|_________62,63_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________193_538_303__________|____________62,63_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | |Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares | other | | | No. | Name |controlled| held |instruments| Total of | | | | by No. |directly | held | both (%) | | | | | (%) | directly | | |______|________________________|__________|__________|____(%)____|__________| | |RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING | | | | | | |NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN | | | | | | 1 |registrierte | | | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | | | |______|beschränkter_Haftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 2 |RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK | 1 | | | | |______|NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN_AG|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 3 |RLB NÖ-Wien | 2 | | | | |______|Sektorbeteiligungs_GmbH_|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 4 |Raiffeisen-Landesbank | | | | | |______|Tirol_AG________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 5 |Raiffeisenbankengruppe | | | | | |______|OÖ_Verbund_eGen_________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 6 |Oberösterreich | 5 | | | | |______|Aktiengesellschaft______|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 7 |RLB OÖ Sektorholding | 6 | | | | |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__8___|RLB-Stmk_Verbund_eGen___|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__9___|RLB-Stmk_Holding_eGen___|____8_____|__________|___________|__________| | 10 |Raiffeisen-Landesbank | 9 | | | | |______|Steiermark_AG___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | |Kärnten - Rechenzentrum | | | | | | 11 |und Revisionsverband, | | | | | | |registrierte | | | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | | | |______|beschränkter_Haftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__12__|RLB_Verwaltungs_GmbH____|____11____|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | 13 |Burgenland und | | | | | |______|Revisionsverband_eGen___|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 14 |Raiffeisenverband | | | | | |______|Salzburg_eGen___________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 15 |Agroconsult Austria | 14 | | | | |______|Gesellschaft_m.b.H______|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Raiffeisenlandesbank | | | | | | |Vorarlberg Waren- und | | | | | | 16 |Revisionsverband | | | | | | |registrierte | | | | | | |Genossenschaft mit | | | | | |______|beschränkter_Haftung____|__________|__________|___________|__________| | 17 |Raiffeisen Bank | | | | | |______|International_AG________|__________|__________|___________|__________| |__18__|RZB-BLS_Holding_GmbH____|____17____|__________|___________|__________| | |RZB | | | | | | 19 |Versicherungsbeteiligung| 18 | 10,87 %| | 10,87 %| |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |UNIQA | | | | | | 20 |Versicherungsverein | | 7,67 %| | 7,67 %| |______|Privatstiftung__________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Austria | | | | | | 21 |Versicherungsverein | 20 | 41,33 %| | 41,33 %| | |Beteiligungs-Verwaltungs| | | | | |______|GmbH____________________|__________|__________|___________|__________| | |Collegialität | | | | | | 22 |Versicherungsverein | | 2,76 %| | 2,76 %| |______|Privatstiftung__________|__________|__________|___________|__________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional Information:

1. RLB NÖ-Wien Holding GmbH resigned from the circle of reciprocal attribution pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 7 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 as parties acting in concert (section 1 item 6 Austrian Takeover Act) based on the existing shareholders agreement regarding Raiffeisen Bank International AG (No. 17) ("RBI") between the companies listed above under section 8, No. 2, 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 16 (Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) and No. 3, 7, 12 and 15 (direct subsidiaries of Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) that each directly or indirectly hold shares in RBI ("RBI-Syndicate") due to its merger with RLB NÖ-Wien Sektorbeteiligungs GmbH effective with 20.08.2019 (registration in commercial register). RLB NÖ-Wien Holding GmbH as transferring company ceased to exist as a result of the merger.

2. The voting rights arising from in sum 193,538,303 shares in UNIQA Insurance Group AG ("UNIQA") corresponding to a relevant interest of 62.63% attributable to RBI according to the UNIQA-Syndicate (section 10.4) were also attributable to RLB NÖ-Wien Holding GmbH pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 7 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 as party acting in concert (section 1 item 6 Austrian Takeover Act). This attribution ceased effective with 20.08.2019. Thus RLB NÖ-Wien Holding GmbH fell below the reporting thresholds of 50, 45, 40, 35, 30, 25, 20, 15, 10, 5 and 4%.

3. Unaffected from the withdrawal of RLB NÖ-Wien Holding GmbH from the circle of reciprocal attribution according to the RBI-Syndicate, the voting rights arising from in total 193,538,303 shares in UNIQA, corresponding to a relevant interest of 62.63%, which are attributable to RBI according to the UNIQA-Syndicate (see section 10.4), are still attributable to the companies listed above under section 8, No. 2, 4, 6, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 16 (Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) and No. 3, 7, 12 and 15 (direct subsidiaries of Raiffeisen-Landesbanken) pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 7 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 as parties acting in concert (section 1 item 6 Austrian Takeover Act). The voting rights are as well still attributable to the companies (No. 1, 5, 8, 9) that hold controlling interests in one of the Raiffeisen-Landesbanks pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 4 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

4. It is also clarified that the reciprocal attribution of the voting rights arising from a total of 193,538,303 shares in UNIQA, corresponding to 62.63% pursuant to sections 132, 133 item 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 to UNIQA Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung, Austria Versicherungsverein Beteiligungs-Verwaltungs GmbH, Collegialität Versicherungsverein Privatstiftung, RBI, RZB - BLS Holding GmbH and RZB Versicherungsbeteiligung GmbH according to the shareholders' agreement ("UNIQA-Syndicate") remains unchanged.

Vienna, 20.8.2019

