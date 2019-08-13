EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Hubert Zajicek (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: voestalpine AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000937503

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 09.08.2019; UTC+02:00

market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

20.55 266

20.56 219

20.56 108

20.56 101

20.56 150

20.56 150

20.56 131

20.57 253

20.57 350

20.58 253

20.58 400

20.58 1,619

total volume: 4,000

total price: 82,288.81

average price: 20.5722025

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

