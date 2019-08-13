Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Wienerberger AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Wienerberger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 13.08.2019
Publication Location:
https://wienerberger.com/en/download/report-on-the-first-six-months-of-2019.pdf

issuer: Wienerberger AG
WienerbergerstraÃŸe 11
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.at
WWW: www.wienerberger.at
ISIN: AT0000831706
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Barbara Grohs, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 39 | Barbara.Grohs@wienerberger.com

Klaus Ofner, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

