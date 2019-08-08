Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Tip Announcement: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report and unaudited financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2019

The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 08.08.2019
Publication Location: http://www.rbinternational.com/rzbfinancethree1h2019

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
Castle Street 13
JE- St. Helier - Jersey JE4 5UT - Channel Islands phone:
FAX:
mail: laney.betts@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7361/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0004

EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachun... US-Gericht entscheidet in...

  • RZB Finance Jersey III Limited

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Grenville Street 22
    JE- JE- St. Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
    Great Britain

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: