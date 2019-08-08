EANS-DD: voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Peter Schwab (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
issuer information:
name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NB72
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 07.08.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
21.92 33
21.92 34
21.92 39
21.92 90
21.92 99
21.92 135
21.92 378
21.94 4.192
total volume: 5,000
total price: 109,683.84
average price: 21.936768
