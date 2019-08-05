EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Monika Stoisser-Göhring (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
issuer information:
name: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000969985
description of the financial instrument: common share
type: acquisition
date: 05.08.2019; UTC+02:00
market: XVIE Vienna Stock exchange
currency: Euro
price volume
13.9100 81
13.8800 150
13.8800 727
13.8900 150
13.8900 207
13.9100 16
13.9100 222
13.9200 2447
total volume: 4000
total price: 55,631.02
average price: 13.907755
