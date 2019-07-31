Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Austrian Anadi Bank AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Austrian Anadi Bank AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 31.07.2019
Publication Location: https://anadibank.com/en/node/945

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Austrian Anadi Bank AG
Domgasse 5
A-9020 Klagenfurt
phone: +43 (0)50202 0
FAX: +43 (0)50202 3000
mail: austrian@anadibank.com
WWW: https://anadibank.com
ISIN: AT0000A0UMM8, laut beiligender Liste
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Saskia Wallner
Pressekontakt Austrian Anadi Bank
Tel.: +43/664/808 69 109
anadibank@ketchum-publico.at
https://anadibank.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0005

