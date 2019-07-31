EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First Half 2019 Results

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings

31.07.2019

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited- First Half 2019 Results

Ad hoc announcement- Jersey, 31 July 2019, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, provides an update on trading for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

A more detailed announcement providing highlights of the period under review will be distributed and available, along with the half year 2019 Interim Financial Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD:

6M 2019 6M 2018 CHANGE EURm EURm Net rental income 74.6 71.7 4.0% excl. Russia EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income 40.5 39.9 1.5% excl. Russia Net rental income 92.4 91.8 0.6% EPRA Like-for-Like 51.5 51.2 0.5% net rental income EBITDA 81.0 80.9 0.2% Company adj. EPRA earnings per share 15.4 15.6 (1.2%) (in EURcents) Cost of financing 3.1 3.4 (in %) Average debt 4.9 4.2 maturity (in years) Net LTV (in %) 39.3 33.5

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.aere.com or for Analysts:

Molly Katz: mkatz @ aere.com

Press & Shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey: atrium @ fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 32 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 870,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.7 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland @ fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2915/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com