Infosys Opens New Cyber Defence Centre in Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Center in Bucharest, Romania. The Defence Center is an expansion of services delivered through the Infosys Digital Innovation Center which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.

Organisations across Europe can now leverage business-critical cyber security services

The Defence Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey. These services, including security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, will be delivered by certified and highly skilled cyber security professionals. The services offered comply with country-specific regulatory requirements.

Infosys is expanding its current team in Romania by recruiting local talent and investing in advanced training for both its current employees and new hires.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer & Head of Cyber Security Practice, Infosys, said, "As enterprises navigate their digital journey, they must maintain a secure environment that customers trust. Protecting against current and future cyber threats is vital. Every business needs to be secure by design and have a comprehensive view of the threat landscape with constant monitoring and management. Our Infosys cyber defence centers help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks enabling them to scale securely in their digital journey."

Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys, said, "During the launch of our Digital Innovation Center in Bucharest, Romania, earlier this year, we committed to opening a Cyber Defence Center to address the security aspects of our clients' digital transformation. This Cyber Defence Center is the latest addition to our global network of Security Operation Centers across the world and enhances our ability to provide end-to-end cyber security solutions to our clients. Romania is an established leader in the European cyber security talent market and is a natural choice for us to invest in and develop our cyber security research and innovation potential."

Martha Vazquez, Senior Research Analyst, IDC, said, "The Infosys Cyber Security Business Unit shows their commitment to, and investment in, cyber security with the launch of this Cyber Defence Centre. As attacks become both more frequent and advanced, Infosys is clearly focused on developing specialists' skills and knowledge to combat such attacks. By opening this Defence Center in Romania, Infosys ensures closer proximity and real time support to its clients in the European market."

