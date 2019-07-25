EANS-Voting Rights: FACC AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: FACC AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

City: Peking

Country: China

4. Name of shareholder(s): AVIC Cabin System Co., Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.7.2019

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 55,45 % | 0,00 % | 55,45 % | 45 790 000 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 55,45 % | 0,00 % | 55,45 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |AT00000FACC2_|_______________|_____25_392_636|_______________|_________55,45_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________25_392_636___________|____________55,45_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018_________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| | |Aviation | | | | | | |Industry | | | | | | 1 |Corporation | | | | | | |of China, | | | | | |__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AviChina | | | | | | |Industry & | | | | | | 2 |Technology | 1 | | | | | |Company | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | 3 |Aerospace | 1 | | | | | |System Co., | | | | | |__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | 4 |AVIC Capital | 1 | | | | |__________|Co.,_Ltd.____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | 5 |International| 1 | | | | | |Holding | | | | | |__________|Corporation__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVIC Aircraft| | | | | | 6 |Corporation | 1 | | | | |__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |China | | | | | | |Aviation | | | | | | 7 |Industry | 1 | | | | | |(Hong Kong) | | | | | | |Company | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |China | | | | | | |Aviation | | | | | | 8 |Industry | 1 | | | | | |General | | | | | | |Aircraft Co.,| | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | |International| | | | | | |Aero- | | | | | | 9 |Development | 5 | | | | | |(Hong Kong) | | | | | | |Corporation | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVIC | | | | | | 10 |International| 5 | | | | | |(HK) Group | | | | | |__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVICADE | | | | | | 11 |System | 9 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AviChina | | | | | | 12 |HongKong | 2 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVIC Capital | | | | | | 13 |International| 4 | | | | | |Holding Co., | | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |SOKO | | | | | | 14 |Investment | 10 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Advance | | | | | | 15 |Treasure | 8 | | | | |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Xi´an | | | | | | |Aircraft | | | | | | 16 |Industry | 6 | | | | | |(Group) | | | | | |__________|Company_Ltd._|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |AVIC Cabin | | | | | | 17 |System Co., | 16 | 55,45 %| | 55,45 %| |__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung im Konzern hat die Xi´an Aircraft Industry (Group) Company Ltd. ihre indirekte Beteiligung an der FACC AG von 49,42 % (= direkte Beteiligung an der AVIC Cabin System Co., Limited von 89,12 %) auf 25,00 % Prozent (= direkte Beteiligung an der AVIC Cabin System Co., Limited von 45,08 %) reduziert und damit die Schwellen von 45%, 40%, 35%, 30% und 25% unterschritten bzw erreicht.

Die direkte Beteiligung an der FACC AG durch AVIC Cabin System Co., Limited im Ausmaß von 55,45 % hat sich durch die Strukturierung nicht verändert. Ebenso haben sich die Beteiligungsverhältnisse an der obersten kontrollierenden Person in der Gruppe Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (die hier auch meldet) nicht verändert.

