EANS-DD: FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Robert Machtlinger (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Chief executive officer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: FACC AG
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 24.07.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: Euro
price volume
10,92 908
10,93 92
total volume: 1.000
total price: 10.920,92
average price: 10,921
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Investor Relations:
Manuel Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com