EANS-DD: FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Ales Starek (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: FACC AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000FACC2

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 23.07.2019; UTC+02:00

market: Tradegate

currency: Euro

price volume

10,980 1.000

total volume: 1.000

total price: 10.980

average price: 10,980

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

