Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Tip Announcement: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 23.07.2019
Publication Location:
https://www.kapsch.net/ktc/ir/Download-Center/download/Annual-financial-statemen
ts/KTC_Annual_Financial_Statements_FY2018-19.pdf?lang=en-us

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 1 50811 1122
FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press contact:
Alf Netek
Chief Marketing Officer & Press Officer
Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
T +43 50 811 1700
alf.netek@kapsch.net

Alexandra Vieh
Head of Marketing and PR, Global
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
T +43 50 811 1728
alexandra.vieh@kapsch.net

Investor contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0003

EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachun...

  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Am Europlatz 2
    1120 Wien
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Press contact:
    Alf Netek
    Chief Marketing Officer & Press Officer
    Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft
    Am Europlatz 2
    1120 Vienna
    Austria
    T +43 50 811 1700
    alf.netek@kapsch.net

    Alexandra Vieh
    Head of Marketing and PR, Global
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2
    1120 Vienna
    Austria
    T +43 50 811 1728
    alexandra.vieh@kapsch.net

    Investor contact:
    Hans Lang
    Investor Relations Officer
    Kapsch TrafficCom AG
    Am Europlatz 2
    1120 Vienna
    Austria
    T +43 50 811 1122
    ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: