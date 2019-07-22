Metage Capital Limited: Open Letter to the Shareholders of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Seeking Their Support Against the Company's Proposed Twenty-year Bond

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Re: the proposed issue of $400m of twenty-year Bonds by Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Metage Funds Limited has been an investor in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. ("PSH" or the "Company") since 2016. This is a significant position for us and we wanted to write to other investors to explain why we are against the proposed issue of twenty-year bonds by PSH. We would encourage all shareholders to lobby the Board and Management to fight against this latest anti-shareholder action.

History of PSH

The Company came to market in October 2014 on the back of strong performance by other funds managed by Pershing Square Capital Management LP (the "Manager"). Following the IPO, the Manager had $17.5bn under management[1],ofwhich$11.2bnwasinprivatefundsand$6.3bnwasinvestedviaPSH.ShareswereissuedintheCompanyat$25pershare.