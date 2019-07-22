EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Stefan Müller (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: European Lithium Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

description of the financial instrument: Fully paid ordinary shares type: acquisition

date: 19.07.2019; UTC+02:00

market: Frankfurt Stock Exchange

currency: Euro

price volume

0,049 100.000

total volume: 100.000

total price: 4.900

average price: 0,049

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

explanation: The order has been placed October 11th, 2018.

