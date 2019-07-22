EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Stefan Müller (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
issuer information:
name: European Lithium Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93
information about deal:
ISIN: AU000000EUR7
description of the financial instrument: Fully paid ordinary shares type: acquisition
date: 19.07.2019; UTC+02:00
market: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
currency: Euro
price volume
0,049 100.000
total volume: 100.000
total price: 4.900
average price: 0,049
explanation: The order has been placed October 11th, 2018.
