EANS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Preliminary results for Q1 2019/20: Increase in revenues year over year but EBIT below expectations. Outlook for the fiscal year confirmed.
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet
20.07.2019
Vienna - According to the already given outlook, the course of the 2019/20 fiscal year will be similar to that of the one before: a weaker first half-year period should be followed by a strong second half. This seasonality seems to have a stronger than expected impact on the operating result (EBIT) in Q1 2019/ 20. It will likely amount to approximately EUR 4.6 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million). A further negative impact may arise from the consolidation of the not yet finally available results of the German operations. On the other hand, revenues in Q1 2019/20 will reach approximately EUR 186 million, a significant increase over the same period in the previous year (EUR 158.2 million).
The company confirms the outlook for the fiscal year 2019/20 (increase of both revenues and EBIT by at least 5%).
The results of Kapsch TrafficCom for the first quarter 2019/20 will be published on August 20, 2019.
issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 1 50811 1122
FAX: +43 1 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
