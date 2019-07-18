Vienna-based business accelerator Sclable expands core business with AI unit

Sclable, digitalization partner for traditional industrial companies in Austria and Europe, launches new AI unit

Vienna (OTS) - Large companies and SMEs all over Europe have a rapidly growing need for expertise in the field of artificial intelligence - on the one hand for the further development and optimization of their core business and on the other hand for the development of completely new business models. The potential that the use of AI holds for economic growth is enormous and crucial for the Austrian and European business location, because AI technologies have the potential to support companies of all sizes across all industries to work more efficiently and intelligently.

Sclable supports industry in the development of AI solutions



In Austria, however, only 42 percent of domestic companies are currently actively involved in the use of artificial intelligence. Digitalization partner Sclable has recognized the rapidly growing market demand for AI technologies and is now expanding its service portfolio to include artificial intelligence with its AI unit founded in 2018. The aim is to support Austrian and European industrial companies in the independent development and implementation of AI projects within the company. "In recent years, user-centric product development became standard and Sclable has been able to successfully implement digital projects with its various industrial customers throughout Europe. Now the data-based approach has been added to product development and we are convinced that these two worlds must now be brought together and that they will benefit from each other. That's why we decided to invest in an excellent AI team and therefore in Sclable," says CEO and co-founder Sclable, Martin Sirlinger.

Economic potential enormous through use of AI



Sclable's growing AI team includes experts from science and research with a proven industry background. "The Sclable AI team is strategy consultant, implementer and trainer for industrial companies in personal union. Especially the traditional industry has two pain zones - digitalization and automation. “Minimizing production costs" is usually at the top of the agenda. The Sclable AI team helps industrial companies to increasingly integrate artificial intelligence into their core processes. The economic potential is huge," says Frank Fichtenmüller, Head of Data Science and AI at Sclable.

Offer Sclable AI unit to traditional industrial companies:

Clearly defined strategy consulting to identify use cases for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

A Software Development Kit (SDK) that enables development teams to implement AI solutions quickly and effectively across the enterprise.

Coaching of internal developer teams in the areas of applied research and development, technical feasibility and implementation.

About the company Sclable

Digital transformation opens up new opportunities for many industries. To take advantage, it isn’t enough to come up with a good idea. It’s about introducing smarter digital products and services onto the market faster than the competition. We make impossible solutions possible. Since its establishment in 2012 Sclable has been working on the interface between consultancy, technology and design. It has helped many companies and partners to achieve even greater success ever since. Among others: Umdasch Group Ventures, Doka, Palfinger, Hoerbiger, Nedschroef, Berlin Hyp or Aarealbank. Focused business areas are traditional industry and financial services. Sclable has offices in Vienna and Tunis and currently employs more than 60 experts in the fields of data science, development, consulting and UX design.

Sclable - Friends of Digital Transformation. Contact us!

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact: Martin Sirlinger, CEO Sclable

Email: Martin.Sirlinger @ sclable.com

Mobil: +43 699 180 103 80

Website: https://sclable.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sclable



LinkedIn-Profil Martin - Sirlinger - CEO Sclable

https://www.linkedin.com/in/martin-sirlinger-0781b52/



LinkedIn-Profil Frank Fichtenmüller - Head of AI & Data Science Sclable https://www.linkedin.com/in/frankfichtenmueller