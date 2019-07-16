EANS-Adhoc: ANDRITZ receives significant pulp mill order from international pulp and paper producer

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Information

16.07.2019

Graz -

GRAZ, JULY 16, 2019. International technology Group ANDRITZ has received a significant order (on EPC basis) from an international pulp and paper producer to supply energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and key process equipment. The contract has a mid-triple-digit million euro order value for ANDRITZ and is expected to be booked in Q3 2019. The customer requests that the order be confidential at this time.

- End -

INSIDER INFORMATION AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

This insider information is available for download at andritz.com/news

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Corporate Communications

michael.buchbauer@andritz.com [michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com] andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP

ANDRITZ is an international technology group providing plants, systems, equipment, and services for various industries. The company is one of the technology and global market leaders in the hydropower business, the pulp and paper industry, the metal working and steel industries, and in solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial segments. Other important fields of business are animal feed and biomass pelleting, as well as automation, where ANDRITZ offers a wide range of innovative products and services in the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) sector under the brand name of Metris. In addition, the company is active in power generation (steam boiler plants, biomass power plants, recovery boilers, and gasification plants) and environmental technology (flue gas and exhaust gas cleaning plants) and offers equipment for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboard, as well as recycling plants.

ANDRITZ stands for passion, partnership, perspectives and versatility - core values to which the company is committed. The listed Group is headquartered in Graz, Austria. With almost 170 years of experience, over 29,000 employees, and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries worldwide, ANDRITZ is a reliable and competent partner and helps its customers to achieve their corporate and sustainability goals.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper is a leading global supplier of complete plants, systems, equipment, and comprehensive services for the production and processing of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The technologies cover processing of logs, annual fibers, and waste paper; production of chemical pulp, mechanical pulp, and recycled fibers; recovery and reuse of chemicals; preparation of paper machine furnish; production of paper, board, and tissue; sizing, calendering and coating of paper; as well as treatment of reject materials and sludge. The service offering includes system and machine modernization, rebuilds, spare and wear parts, on-site and workshop services, optimization of process performance, maintenance and automation solutions, as well as machine relocation and second-hand equipment. Biomass, steam and recovery boilers for power production, gasification and flue gas cleaning plants, systems and plants for the production of nonwovens and absorbent hygiene products, dissolving pulp, and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Andritz AG

Stattegger Straße 18

A-8045 Graz

phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0

FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415

mail: welcome @ andritz.com

WWW: www.andritz.com

ISIN: AT0000730007

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Dr. Michael Buchbauer

Head of Corporate Communications

michael.buchbauer@andritz.com

andritz.com