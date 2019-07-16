EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams statement with regards to recent publication by OSRAM Licht AG

Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (16 July 2019) -

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

16.07.2019

- ams AG (SIX: AMS), a

leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, notes a recent publication by OSRAM Licht AG regarding a preliminary, non-binding expression of interest by ams for OSRAM Licht AG.

ams confirms that it has been engaged in discussions with OSRAM Licht AG regarding a potential transaction as ams is constantly evaluating potential opportunities in light of its technology-led strategy. ams requires opportunities to be strategically compelling and demonstrably value enhancing in order to consider pursuing a M&A transaction.

However, following an evaluation of recent developments ams does not see a sufficient basis for continuing these discussions with OSRAM Licht AG. ams is very pleased with the operating momentum of its business and committed to maintaining a prudent capital structure which is a key consideration in pursuing any M&A transaction.

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets. With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at www.ams.com

