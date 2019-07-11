EANS-Adhoc: AT&S initiates next growth

Leoben - AT&S, the leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards, continues to expand its business with IC substrates as a strategic pillar. Due to rising market demand for high-performance computing, the company intends to build a new plant at the location in Chongqing and to expand the existing capacities at the Leoben plant. To this end, an investment volume totalling nearly one billion Euro with a focus on Chongqing is planned for the next five years. These investment projects are also based on close cooperation with a leading producer of semiconductors.

Increasingly connected digital systems, systems using artificial intelligence, robotics or autonomous driving require ever faster processing of ever increasing data volumes. As a result, the required computing power and data storage needs are growing significantly. The required performance of future high-performance computing modules massively drives the technological demands on all components of the modules including IC substrates.

With these investments, AT&S pursues the goal of sustainable, profitable growth while at the same time expanding its market position for IC substrates. AT&S will participate in the growing market for IC substrates based on these investments. The business with IC substrates is becoming a strategically important business mainstay for AT&S in addition to high-end printed circuit boards.

The new, state-of-the-art factory is intended to be built at the existing location in Chongqing. Construction work begins immediately and the start of production is planned for the end of 2021.

