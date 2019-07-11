LuxFLAG Environment Label for ThomasLloyd SICAV - Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF)

London and Zurich (ots/PRNewswire) - The ThomasLloyd SICAV - Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund (SIIF) announced today that it has been granted the Environment Label by LuxFLAG, the independent Luxembourg Finance Labelling Agency. The open-ended Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is domiciled in Luxembourg, structured as a SICAV SA (UCI Part II) and subject to the UCITS V Directive depositary regime. The SIIF represents the world's first fully regulated, open-ended public infrastructure fund and is available in 26 dedicated share classes for both retail and institutional investors. Options include a choice of nine currencies available as accumulating or distributing share classes.

ThomasLloyd's pure-play impact investment strategy is based on an international award-winning process, and is aimed at an increasing number of global investors who are seeking a capital investment that is guaranteed to make a positive ecological and social impact, in addition to its economic objective. The Fund offers first-time access for private and professional investors to an asset class previously only available to few institutional investors globally with extensive in-house experience in the sector. Since the launch of the portfolio in January 2011, the investment strategy has enjoyed double-digit annual rates of return whilst simultaneously offering low volatility.

LuxFLAG, which aims to promote the raising of capital for the sustainable finance sector was created in 2006 and now has a number of prestigious Charter Members including the Luxembourg Government, The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI), The Luxembourg Bankers' Association (ABBL), Appui au Développement Autonome (ADA), the European Investment Bank (EIB), Luxembourg for Finance (LFF) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LSE). To qualify for the LuxFLAG Environment Label investment funds must hold a portfolio of investments of which at least 75% are focussed in environment-related sectors.

Michael Sieg, Chairman and CEO of the ThomasLloyd Group, commented: "We are delighted to be awarded the LuxFLAG Environment Label, as further validation of our commitment to responsible investment in sustainable infrastructure. Private and professional investors can now benefit from our investment expertise in the evolving asset class of infrastructure and add substantially to their ESG quotas in their investment portfolios, with the support and endorsement of LuxFlag."

Sachin Vankalas, Director General of LuxFLAG said: "We are pleased to announce that, the ThomasLloyd SICAV - Sustainable Infrastructure Income Fund has been granted the use of the LuxFLAG Environment Label. The LuxFLAG Environment Label is recognized for its high standards and rigorous assessment of applicant investment funds' investment strategy, ESG integration into the investment process as well as an affirmation of their transparency to investors, which are all key components of the eligibility criteria of the LuxFLAG Environment Label."

About LuxFLAG

The Luxembourg Finance Labelling Agency (LuxFLAG) is a non-profit association created in Luxembourg in July 2006 by seven private and public founding partners (Charter members). As an international and independent labelling agency, LuxFLAG supports the financing of sustainable development by providing clarity to investors. LuxFLAG is an integral part of the Luxembourg fund industry, which is the largest in Europe and the second-largest worldwide after the US. HRH the Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg is Honorary President of LuxFLAG's Board of Directors. For more information, visit: www.luxflag.org

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd Group is a leading global investment and advisory firm, solely dedicated to the infrastructure sector in Asia. The Company is based in London and Zurich, as well as 15 other locations in 12 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. The services it provides encompass capital raising, M&A and corporate finance for private and stock-market-listed companies, project financing and management for project developments, and investment consulting, wealth management and funds for private and institutional investors. The ThomasLloyd Group has more than 250 employees and currently manages assets worth around 3.5 billion US dollars. For more information, visit: www.thomas-lloyd.com.

