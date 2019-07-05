EANS-General Meeting: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting
05.07.2019
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Vienna, FN 99489 h
ISIN AT000AGRANA3
Dividend Announcement
The 32nd Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 5 July 2019 has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 28 February 2019:
A dividend of EUR 1.00 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976 participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of EUR 62,488,976.00.
The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 10 July 2019, in respect of the 2018|19 financial year. The record date for the dividend is Thursday, 11 July 2019.
The dividend payment will be made from Friday, 12 July 2019, by credit entry by the custodian banks, only net of 27.5% statutory capital yield tax ("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Centrobank AG, Vienna, is acting as the principal paying agent.
Vienna, July 2019
The Management Board
